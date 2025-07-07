Swiss glacier lake drains without causing flooding damage

Lenk Glacier Lake drained without complications Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Faverges glacial lake on the Plaine Morte above Lenk in the Bernese Oberland drained over the weekend. There was no flooding or damage, the authorities announced on Monday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Lenker Gletschersee ist ohne Komplikationen ausgelaufen Original Read more: Lenker Gletschersee ist ohne Komplikationen ausgelaufen

There is no longer any immediate danger from the glacial lake. However, caution is always advised on bodies of water that flood during the day due to melting snow.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The lake formed on the south-eastern edge of the Plaine Morte glacier on the border between the cantons of Bern and Valais due to the retreat of the ice. In early summer, meltwater collects in an elongated depression between the rock and ice.

As soon as the lake reaches a critical threshold, it used to empty spontaneously. In 2018, this led to damage in the valley below. The following year, an artificial drainage channel was dug into the glacier ice. Since then, the lake can normally empty slowly and in a controlled manner into this overflow.

More

More Saving lives in the shadow of melting giants This content was published on As climate change threatens the Himalayas, Switzerland brings its Alpine disaster prevention expertise to India. Read more: Saving lives in the shadow of melting giants

The emptying always takes place between mid-June and the end of August. Natural hazard experts have set up a monitoring system around the lake.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch