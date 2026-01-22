Bern and Washington to start trade negotiations ‘as soon as possible’

Switzerland and the United States want to start the first round of negotiations for a trade agreement as soon as possible, according to Swiss economics minister Guy Parmelin.

Deutsch de Bern und Washington starten Verhandlungen "so bald wie möglich"

The first round of negotiations will take place in Bern.

Parmelin held “very constructive talks” with US trade representative Jamieson Greer, Parmelin wrote on the X network. The meeting took place on Thursday morning in Davos on the fringes of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

State Secretary Helene Budliger Artieda was also present at the meeting. Negotiations would be conducted at a “technical level” in Bern.

Meeting with Trump

On Wednesday, Parmelin told the media that a meeting with Greer would take place soon. The modalities of the negotiations would be discussed at this meeting. Among other things, the location and regularity of the talks would be discussed.

The envisaged agreement is intended to resolve the customs dispute between Bern and Washington. Last year, the US initially imposed a tariff of up to 39% on Swiss goods. After several months of talks, this tariff was reduced to 15% in November. The agreement is now to be set out in a legally binding agreement by March 31.

Parmelin also met with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon. The trade balance between Switzerland and the US was part of the discussions.

Translated from German by AI/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

