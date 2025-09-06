Switzerland held “constructive” tariff meeting in Washington

Parmelin speaks of "constructive meetings" in Washington Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss economics minister Guy Parmelin says a meeting in Washington to discuss tariffs with United States officials was "constructive".

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Parmelin spricht in Washington von “konstruktiven Treffen” Original Read more: Parmelin spricht in Washington von “konstruktiven Treffen”

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Switzerland sees good opportunities for both countries and wants to strengthen the partnership, he wrote on the social media platform X on Saturday night.

Parmelin met with US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick, treasury secretary Scott Bessent and trade representative Jamieson Greer. The talks are part of the second round of negotiations in the tariff dispute with the US.

+ What do the 39% US tariffs mean for the Swiss economy?

After a meeting with Lutnick on Friday, Parmelin had not commented on the progress of the talks. When asked by Swiss public broadcaster SRF, he merely explained that things had gone as they had. Lutnick had previously told Bloomberg TV that he was not optimistic. Switzerland earns a lot of money in the US with its pharmaceutical products, he added.

Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis had told the Keystone-SDA news agency at an event that Switzerland had prepared an “optimised offer” to the US. Parmelin put this on the table in Washington. The government has not yet disclosed any details.

Pre-loaded talks

The new round of negotiations became necessary after US President Donald Trump imposed import tariffs of 39% on numerous Swiss products at the beginning of August. A few days later, Swiss president Karin Keller-Sutter and Parmelin travelled to Washington without achieving any results.

More

More What is a tariff? A quick guide This content was published on Tariffs play a key role in US President Donald Trump’s economic strategy and diplomatic moves. But who truly benefits, and who pays the price? Read more: What is a tariff? A quick guide

Prior to this, on July 31, Keller-Sutter had spoken to Trump on the phone. He had blamed Switzerland for a trade deficit of $40 billion. She did not accept this. “I represented Switzerland’s interests here,” said Keller-Sutter.

On the phone, Trump told her very quickly that the trade deficit with Switzerland would justify a tariff of at least 30%.

The US tariff policy hits Switzerland particularly hard. At 39%, the rate is significantly higher than the EU, for example, which gets off comparatively lightly at 15%.

More Debate Hosted by: Giannis Mavris Are you noticing or anticipating any changes in your life as a result of the tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump? How do you think your life could be impacted by the US tariff policy? Let us know. Join the discussion 16 Likes View the discussion

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.