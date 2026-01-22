Swiss President talks trade with Trump
Swiss President Guy Parmelin has discussed trade relations with United States counterpart Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“Davos is not Davos without the US President,” said Parmelin after the meeting.
+ Will Swiss shops be inundated with cheap, hormone-filled beef?
Switzerland and the US have different interpretations of trade figures. Trump referred to a US trade deficit with Switzerland of around $40 billion. Parmelin pointed out, that according to the latest figures, the deficit now stands at $8.8 billion in favour of the US.
The meeting was also attended by Swiss finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter and foreign minister Ignazio Cassis, and from the US side, secretary of state Marco Rubio and treasury secretary Scott Bessent.
+ Swiss politicians decry ‘gold bar diplomacy’ in Trump trade deal
The delegations sat together for around 15 minutes in the WEF Congress Centre. Parmelin described the tone of the meeting as “courteous but firm”.
Trump originally stated he was impose a 39% tariff rate on Switzerland, but in November indicated a lower rate of 15%.
The tariff rate is subject to both sides negotiating a trade deal by the end of March. Official trade talks are scheduled to start in the first half of February, according to Bloomberg.
More
Explainer: How the new US tariffs are already impacting the Swiss economy
Translated from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.