Swiss pharma firm Roche posts increased 2025 revenue
Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche posted total sales of CHF61.5 billion last year, an increase of 2% from 2024. looks back on a successful financial year 2025.
Roche has met its own targets and the outlook for the future also promises further growth, the group announced on Thursday.
At constant exchange rates, this represents an increase of 7%, thus achieving its own target of growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range.
While the Pharmaceuticals division increased its turnover by 3% to CHF47.7 billion, revenue in the Diagnostics business was 3% lower at CHF13.8 billion. Volume-orientated procurement in China slowed growth last year, the company said.
Roche reported a net profit of CHF13.8 billion in 2025, compared to CHF9.2 billion in the previous year. According to Roche, this was due to the strong operating performance and base effects due to impairments in 2024. Core operating profit, which analysts use as a benchmark, rose by 5%.
The reported figures are slightly below the average analyst estimates.
As usual, Roche is cautious about the outlook for the current financial year 2026. CEO Thomas Schinecker and his management team anticipate a mid-single-digit percentage increase in sales at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are expected to increase in the high single-digit percentage range.
For 2025, shareholders are to receive an increased dividend of CHF 9.80 from CHF 9.70.
Translated from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
