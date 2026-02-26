Swiss lawmakers hold trade talks in US
Swiss parliamentarians have staged talks with members of the United States Congress and business representatives in Washington to discuss prospects for a possible bilateral trade agreement.
They were part of a delegation from the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Assiation (EFTA).
Lawmakers explained the parliamentary process in Switzerland and the need for broad political support for any future agreement at meetings with the office of US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and two Republican members of Congress.
Swiss parliamentarian Damian Müller, who is president of the EFTA/EU delegation, told the Keystone-SDA that the delegation had discussed the current negotiating mandates in depth and exchanged their respective points of view.
Roundtable discussions were held on Wednesday with various US trade and customs experts. According to Müller, the Swiss parliamentarians gained some very interesting impressions. Representatives of various organisations and associations had expressed scepticism as to whether higher tariffs would actually bring added value to the US, citing the cost of living.
During all their meetings, the delegation emphasised that Switzerland is an important economic partner of the US, a leading foreign investor, a major contributor to research and development and a creator of high-quality jobs.
The Swiss delegation is visiting the state of Indiana on Thursday, an important location for the pharmaceutical and medical technology industry.
Swiss government says new US tariffs will replace old ones
Translated from German by AI/mga
