Switzerland gains retroactive US tariff cuts

US tariffs on imported goods from Switzerland fall to 15 per cent Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Tariffs imposed on Swiss goods by the United States will fall from 39% to 15% with retroactive effect from November 14.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de US-Zölle für Importgüter aus der Schweiz sinken auf 15 Prozent Original Read more: US-Zölle für Importgüter aus der Schweiz sinken auf 15 Prozent

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The basis for this is the declaration of intent signed by Switzerland, the US and Liechtenstein on that day.

The US limited the flat-rate additional duty on goods imported from Switzerland to a maximum of 15%, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) announced on Wednesday. In return, Switzerland is lowering import duties on certain fish and agricultural products.

More

More Agribusiness Explainer: Will Swiss supermarkets be inundated with cheap, hormone-filled beef after US tariff deal? This content was published on The US has reduced tariffs on Swiss exports from 39% to 15% but has wrangled duty-free access for American meat, fish and chicken in return. Should Swiss consumers be worried? Read more: Explainer: Will Swiss supermarkets be inundated with cheap, hormone-filled beef after US tariff deal?

Certain sectors and goods are currently exempt from US additional tariffs, and this should continue to apply. Such exemptions exist for pharmaceuticals, certain chemicals, gold and coffee, for example.

The US is also cancelling the blanket additional tariffs for other Swiss export products. These include aeroplanes, certain parts relevant to aviation, rubber products, cosmetics and generics.

The list will be published in the US Federal Register. According to Seco, Switzerland intends to lobby for further exemptions.

Products that were already subject to tariffs of over 15% before April 2 will again be subject to the original tariffs. April 2 is the day on which US President Donald Trump announced additional tariffs for Switzerland of over 30%.

Similar to EU conditions

However, Switzerland will also reduce tariffs on US goods. These include fish, seafood and certain agricultural products that are not sensitive to agricultural policy.

Switzerland has introduced duty-free, bilateral quotas for meat. They apply to 500 tonnes of beef, 1,000 tonnes of bison and 1,500 tonnes of poultry meat per year.

By limiting the flat-rate additional tariffs imposed by the USA to a maximum of 15%, trade-weighted US tariffs against Switzerland will fall by an average of around 10%, according to Seco.

Swiss companies would once again have similar conditions in the US market as their competitors from the EU and other countries that trade with the US and have a similar economic structure.

More

More Foreign Affairs Switzerland secures US tariff rate cut to 15% This content was published on The United States will cut its tariffs on goods from Switzerland to 15% from 39% under a new framework trade agreement. Read more: Switzerland secures US tariff rate cut to 15%

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories