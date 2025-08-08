Gold Bar Tariff Surprise Gives New Blow to Switzerland

(Bloomberg) — A US move to put tariffs on imports of one-kilogram and 100-ounce gold bars is unleashing fresh turmoil in the global bullion market and threatening to upend trade flows from Switzerland and other key refining hubs.

The US Customs and Border Protection agency has clarified that the gold bars face tariffs and are not exempted as the industry had initially understood, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified. The decision was first reported by the Financial Times.

Gold futures in New York surged to a record high, as traders, analysts and executives across the industry were left reeling. The move could upend global trade flows from Switzerland and other key trading and refining hubs including London and Hong Kong. Switzerland’s gold exports have become a flashpoint in its trade negotiations with the US, after a surge in shipments earlier this year caused the US’s trade deficit with the country to spike.

Traders and analysts are scrambling to understand the situation — whether the tariffs are already in force, if they apply to all countries, or even how they might be avoided. Some questioned whether the dramatic change could be an error on the CBP’s part, and suggested it may be subject to legal challenges.

Bullion traders had expected gold bars of one kilogram and 100 ounces to be exempt from Trump’s other tariffs, including the shock 39% country rate he put on Switzerland. But the CBP decision instead placed those items under customs codes that are subject to levies, according to the FT, which cited a letter that laid out the ruling.

“Gold is moved back and forth between central banks and reserves around the world,” said Robert Gottlieb, a former precious metals trader and managing director at JPMorgan Chase & Co., referring to the bars. “We never ever thought that it would be hit by a tariff.”

The Trump administration has delivered many shocks as it builds a complex patchwork of different US import tariffs launched for varying reasons at different rates. Last month, US copper futures crashed after the White House unexpectedly spared refined metal — the most widely-traded product — from a 50% levy.

Managers at two major gold refineries in Asia, who did not want to be named discussing sensitive information, said they are pausing shipments to the US until there is more clarity on the tariffs.

One-kilo gold bars are the most common form traded on Comex, the world’s largest gold futures market, and comprise the bulk of Switzerland’s bullion exports to the US. The levy will add to troubles for Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter after Trump handed Switzerland the highest country tariff among developed nations.

She made an emergency trip to Washington on Thursday aimed at swaying the White House, but came away empty-handed after being denied a meeting with Trump.

Dramatic Change

The latest ruction adds to a tumultuous year for gold, and drove a spike in the premium of gold futures in New York over international prices on Friday. Contracts for December delivery jumped to a premium of more than $100 an ounce above the global benchmark for spot prices in London, as investors bet on the tariffs snarling imports.

Imports and exports for all countries are classified by an intricate system of codes that are used to set the scope of any levies.

The CBP letter, according to the FT, said the gold bars fall under code 7108.13.5500 rather than the non-tariffed 7108.12.10 as expected. That classifies them as a “semi-manufactured” rather than “unwrought” type of gold, according to the US International Trade Commission’s website.

It’s unclear whether other types of gold bars, such as 400-ounce bullion that’s the most-traded in London, will be subject to tariffs. If not, those could simply be shipped to the US and recast into one-kilogram blocks, said a manager of a major refinery, who declined to be named as they are not authorized to speak publicly.

Such a scenario would still render the CME contract unviable, according to Nikos Kavalis, managing director at consultancy Metals Focus Ltd.

“The gap between the spot price and the futures price will be prone to issues of capacity. I just don’t see that as being in anyone’s best interest,” he said. “I suspect that this is a misunderstanding or an error on the part of the customs authorities, or if not an error, let’s say a poor assessment. I suspect it’ll be legally challenged or lobbied.”

–With assistance from Yvonne Yue Li.

