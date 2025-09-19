Gresham House to Buy SUSI Partners in Green Infrastructure Deal

1 minute

(Bloomberg) — UK asset manager Gresham House agreed to buy Switzerland-based SUSI Partners as part of a strategy to expand in the market for infrastructure tied to the energy transition.

The deal, whose financial terms weren’t disclosed, will give Gresham House better access to European and Southeast Asian markets, the firm said in an emailed statement on Friday. After the acquisition, Gresham House’s assets under management will rise to £10.2 billion ($13.8 billion), it said. The firm oversaw £8.7 billion in assets at the end of June.

London-based Gresham House, which was taken private by buyout firm Searchlight Capital Partners in 2023, is using the deal to tap into a market that reached a record $2.1 trillion last year. And if the world is to meet the goal of net zero emissions by mid-century, annual investments in the energy transition will need to hit $5 trillion by 2035, said Tony Dalwood, chief executive of Gresham House.

By acquiring SUSI Partners, Gresham House will be able to tap into that market using both equity and credit investments, he said.

The deal fits into SUSI Partners’ strategy of growing its European credit business, in part by targeting transactions that combine the risk profiles of infrastructure and debt investments, according to the statement. SUSI Partners plans to launch a follow-on Southeast Asia strategy in 2026, it said.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.