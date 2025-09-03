Swiss government backs mandatory e-prescriptions for medicines

The federal government wants doctors to issue prescriptions for medicines electronically in the future. A revision of the Therapeutic Products Act should help to avoid misunderstandings when prescribing and taking medicines.

At its meeting on Wednesday, the government adopted the proposal from parliament. The new regulation will reduce the risk of errors when dispensing medication, it wrote in a press release. The e-prescription would also help to reduce counterfeiting and the misuse of multiple prescriptions.

The bill largely corresponds to the proposals that the government submitted for consultation at the end of 2023. Among other things, patients will now receive an electronic medication plan. It contains a list of the medicines to be taken and information on their use.

The government also wants to oblige hospitals to use electronic systems to calculate medication dosages. According to the draft, it would also be authorised to extend the obligation to other outpatient areas.

Finally, according to the government, clear regulation of advanced therapy medicinal products should ensure that the population has rapid access to innovative forms of treatment.

