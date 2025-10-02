Study: Swiss health insurance premiums to rise higher than forecast

The rise in health insurance premiums in Switzerland next year is likely to be higher than announced by the authorities, according to consulting firm Deloitte, which analysed costs in detail by premium level and region.

Français fr Les primes d'assurance-maladie augmentent plus qu'annoncé (étude)

“The figure of 4.4% officially announced falls short of the reality,” because for the most advantageous premiums for an adult and by region the increase is 7.1%, detailed the consultancy and audit firm Deloitte on Thursday within the framework of a survey carried out on 1,300 policyholders. The cheapest premium will therefore increase by CHF23 ($29) per month.

Since 2017, premiums have risen by an average of 3.2%.

In mid-September, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) indicated that the Swiss should expect health insurance premiums to rise by an average of 4.4% by 2026. Next year, the average monthly premium will be CHF393.30.

Based on the cheapest premium per adult on the market, Deloitte found significant regional differences. Ticino residents will have to pay up to CHF52 more per month, while Valais residents will have to pay CHF35 more. In the other French-speaking cantons, the increase will be CHF10 in Neuchâtel, CHF19 in Geneva and up to CHF33 in Vaud.

Zug, on the other hand, recorded the only decrease (-CHF46), thanks to the fact that 99% of hospital costs are covered by the canton.

“This clearly shows that the financial burden of health insurance premiums is not only the result of rising healthcare costs, but is also largely explained by regional and political framework conditions,” said Marcel Thom, head of insurance at Deloitte Switzerland.

Deloitte’s experts have also noted a narrowing of the gap between the most and least expensive premiums on the market over the past nine years.

These sharp increases in costs will once again motivate individuals to turn to the cheapest insurer. Between 7% and 10% of policyholders are expected to change provider by 2026.

