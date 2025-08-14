Swiss hospitals urge faster recognition of foreign medical qualifications

If hospitals are unable to replace retiring specialists in good time, the safety of care will be compromised, H+ added. The delay in recognising foreign diplomas can be explained by an increase in the number of applications and by absences in the federal department responsible for reviewing them.
These factors in the delay were confirmed to news agency Keystone-SDA by the Federal Office of Public Health. Due to cost-cutting measures, the office has not been able to take on new staff.
As far as it is financially possible, the public health office will increase staff resources, simplify processes and continue efforts at digitalisation, it said. “By the end of the year, the backlog should be cleared and processing times reduced to less than three months,” the public health office added.
