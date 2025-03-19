The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all stories of this topic
Stay in touch with Switzerland
Healthcare innovation

What the Swiss don’t know about sexually transmitted infections

Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise across Europe - including in Switzerland. Part of the reason is ignorance: a government survey showed almost 80% of respondents know of HIV, but only half of them could
name other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

This content was published on
1 minute

I have a wealth of experience as a journalist working in Switzerland and enjoy producing videos, articles and podcasts on a range of subjects, recently focused mainly on politics and the environment. Born in the UK, I studied law at Nottingham University, then went on to attend the first-ever post-graduate radio journalism college in London. After working as a radio journalist in the UK and then Switzerland from 1984 to 1995, I returned to the UK to complete a post-graduate diploma in film at Bournemouth Film School. I have been working as a video journalist ever since.

In 2024, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) set out to reduce the number of infections with more education and testing. Its LOVE LIFE campaign “Ready!” aimed to completely stop transmissions of HIV and the hepatitis B and C viruses in Switzerland by 2030 and decrease infections with other STIs.

However, in February 2025 it was announced the FOPH is cutting various programmes due to government austerity measures and the LOVE LIFE campaign is one of them.

Fake news

More

Swiss Reddit study on fake news stirs ethics debate

Cat in tree

More

Feline felons: The issue with Switzerland’s free-roaming cats

Human rights lawyer Luz Marina Monzón Cifuentes in Bern.

More

A call for ‘the courage to keep fighting for peace’ in Colombia

Photo of a woman in front of Kunsthalle museum

More

How a Swiss fund helps Global South artists connect with rest of the world

Transferring goods beneath the surface

More

The Swiss mega-project to transport freight underground

Benjamin von Wyl

More

The Swiss militia principle – what’s it all about?

man standing on a staircase

More

‘Collegiality’ – a concept at the heart of Swiss governance

Camille Kündig

More

Everything you need to know to organize your move abroad

Artificial intelligence explained

More

Artificial intelligence explained

Freddie Mercury's former personal assistant speaks about the star's relationship with the town of Montreux.

More

Why Freddie Mercury hated then loved Montreux

Benjamin von Wyl

More

How Swiss federalism emerged and shapes the nation

Photo of a woman in a recycling centre with safety helmet and high-visibility vest

More

Truth or tale: does Switzerland send its unusable old cars to Africa?

Camille Kündig

More

What you need to know to get a job abroad

Readers share their thoughts on how to die with dignity.

More

What does a ‘dignified death’ mean to you?

The upshot of cuts to Swiss foreign aid

More

The consequences of cuts to Swiss foreign aid

Photo of a baby

More

Lost stem cells: the scandal of a Swiss cord blood bank  

What World Glacier Day is all about

More

What World Glacier Day is all about

Photo of a woman in front of a desk with lego in front of her

More

Why it’s so hard to be a working woman in Switzerland

Information campaigns on sexually transmitted infections needed more than ever

More

What the Swiss don’t know about sexually transmitted infections

What happened to the critically endangered apron fish.

More

Switzerland and France team up to save the apron fish

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more
Wrapped condoms

More

For the Swiss, condoms mean safety but not pleasure 

This content was published on Even if the population is aware of the condom’s protective powers against HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), this knowledge does not translate into systematic use, according to a survey by the Sotomo research institute, commissioned by the Federal Office of Public Health.   No rubber means more risks  For 81% of the 1,019 participants in the survey, the condom…

Read more: For the Swiss, condoms mean safety but not pleasure 
test

More

New study sheds light on syphilis origin riddle

This content was published on University of Zurich paleogeneticists have uncovered signs that Europeans could have been infected with the sexually transmitted disease before the 15th century.

Read more: New study sheds light on syphilis origin riddle
Love Life poster

More

Sexually transmitted diseases on the rise

This content was published on Compared with 2015, the number of cases of gonorrhoea, syphilis and chlamydia have increased by 20%, 15% and 8% respectively in 2016.  However, reported cases of HIV have stabilised for the second year in a row. Men constitute the majority of STI cases accounting for 79%, 89% and 78% of all reported cases of gonorrhoea, syphilis…

Read more: Sexually transmitted diseases on the rise

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR