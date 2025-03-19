What the Swiss don’t know about sexually transmitted infections
Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise across Europe - including in Switzerland. Part of the reason is ignorance: a government survey showed almost 80% of respondents know of HIV, but only half of them could
name other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).
In 2024, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) set out to reduce the number of infections with more education and testing. Its LOVE LIFE campaign “Ready!” aimed to completely stop transmissions of HIV and the hepatitis B and C viruses in Switzerland by 2030 and decrease infections with other STIs.
However, in February 2025 it was announced the FOPH is cutting various programmes due to government austerity measures and the LOVE LIFE campaign is one of them.
