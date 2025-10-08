Swiss central bank selects finalists in design competition for new banknotes
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has selected six finalists for the design competition for the new banknote series.
The nomination was based, among other things, on a public survey in which over 100,000 people took part, as the SNB announced on Wednesday. In addition, an assessment was carried out by an external advisory board.
The designers of designs B, G, H, J, K and L are in the final stage of the competition and will now clarify possible collaboration and commercial aspects with the SNB. The SNB plans to announce the winner in the first quarter of 2026.
However, it won’t until at least the beginning of 2030 before the new banknotes appear. The design will be developed further and could deviate significantly from the initial draft. In the end, the Bank Council will decide on the design of the banknotes.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
