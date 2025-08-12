Switzerland commemorates Italian partisans who died escaping fascists

Ticino commemorates Italian partisans with stumbling blocks Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Italian partisans tried to flee to Switzerland in October 1944. However, two died and a third was injured in a hail of bullets between their fascist pursuers and Swiss border guards in Ticino. They are now commemorated by so-called 'stumble stones'.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Tessin gedenkt italienischer Partisanen mit Stolpersteinen Original Read more: Tessin gedenkt italienischer Partisanen mit Stolpersteinen

The ceremony was held on Tuesday morning in the Italian border region of the Onsernone Valley in Ticino and was attended by the mayor of Onsernone and family members of the Italian victims of that time, according to a press release from the Stolpersteine Schweiz association. This is the second time that so-called brass paving stones known as stumble stones (Stolpersteine in German) have been laid in Italian-speaking Swiss canton of Ticino.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Domodossola and the surrounding Italian region were a zone liberated from Nazi-fascist rule for 40 days in autumn 1944. On October 10, however, Italian fascists, supported by German units, launched a major offensive to recapture the area. The partisan territory of the Repubblica d’Ossola had to be abandoned.

Tens of thousands of civilians and partisans then tried to flee to Switzerland. Many chose the route through Valle Vigezzo into the Onsernone Valley, including 250 partisans. They wanted to cross the border at the Italian Bagni di Craveggia, but were initially refused entry by the Swiss border authorities.

Deadly exchange of fire at the border

To prevent a bloodbath caused by pursuing gunmen, the border was opened in the end. Nevertheless, two people were killed and dozens injured in the exchange of fire.

The special paving stones that were laid on Tuesday are for Federico Marescotti and Renzo Coen, who both died as a result of gunfire at the border, and for Adriano Bianchi, who was seriously injured.

More

More The ‘March on Bellinzona’ and the failure of Swiss fascism This content was published on In parts of Switzerland, movements sprang up in support of Mussolini’s dictatorship in neighbouring Italy. Read more: The ‘March on Bellinzona’ and the failure of Swiss fascism

Stumble stones are a project by the German artist Gunter Demnig. The memorial stones, which the Berlin artist and his supporters have been laying since 1996, commemorate victims of National Socialism throughout Europe. To date, it is estimated that around 100,000 such Stolpersteine have been laid in 23 European countries. In Switzerland, there are Stolpersteine in Bern, Biel, Winterthur and Zurich, among others.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.