Hong Kong’s landmark national security trial for 47 democrats

By Jessie Pang and James Pomfret

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Fourteen Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were convicted on Thursday of conspiracy to commit subversion under a China-imposed security law, while two were acquitted in a landmark legal saga that began with their arrests in early 2021.

The high-profile case has drawn international scrutiny and is seen as a test of judicial independence in the Beijing-ruled former colony that Britain returned to China in 1997.

Critics including the U.S. government say the national security legislation has further eroded the rule of law in Hong Kong and have called for the release of all 47 democrats.

Following are key dates in the case:

2020

April 28 – Law professor Benny Tai publishes an article titled “Ten steps to real mutual destruction” – that the prosecution alleges is a potential roadmap for the democratic opposition to paralyse government by winning a majority in the legislature, vetoing the budget and even forcing the city’s leader to resign.

June 10 – Several democratic activists, including Owen Chow, Sam Cheung and Fergus Leung author an online declaration titled “Inked Without Regret”, pledging that if elected, they will use their legislative power to pressure the authorities to allow full democracy and other concessions.

June 30 – China imposes a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong, criminalising acts such as subversion and collusion with foreign powers with possible life imprisonment.

July 11-12 – Over 600,000 citizens cast ballots in the primary election in what is seen as a symbolic protest against the security legislation, defying warnings from officials that the vote could be illegal.

July 30 – Hong Kong disqualifies a dozen pro-democracy candidates from running in the September legislative council election, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the national security law.

July 31 – The government postpones the 2020 legislative council election, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

2021

Jan. 6 – Fifty-three pro-democracy activists and politicians are arrested on suspicion of subversion, the biggest crackdown to date under the national security law, and granted bail the next day.

Feb. 28 – Forty-seven of the 53 are charged with conspiracy to commit subversion. All are remanded in police custody.

March 1 – The 47 appear in court for the first time in a marathon session at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court. The hearing is adjourned around 1:45 a.m. after defendant Clarisse Yeung faints in the courtroom and is hospitalised.

March 4 – Thirty-two defendants are denied bail by chief magistrate Victor So after four days of hearings. The other 15 are granted bail under strict conditions but kept in custody after an appeal from prosecutors.

March 5 – Four activists are released on bail after prosecutors withdraw their appeal.

2022

July 6 – The case is transferred to the High Court, after six committal proceedings beginning in July 2021.

Aug. 16 – Hong Kong Justice Secretary Paul Lam orders the case to be tried without a jury.

Aug. 17 – Magistrate Peter Law lifts a reporting restriction on the pre-trial proceedings of this case.

2023

Feb. 6 – Nearly three years after the arrests, the trial begins for 16 defendants still pleading not guilty.

They are journalist-turned-activist Gwyneth Ho, activists Owen Chow and Gordon Ng; former lawmakers Raymond Chan, Helena Wong, Leung Kwok-hung and Lam Cheuk-ting; barrister Lawrence Lau; former district councillors Tat Cheng, Clarisse Yeung, Michael Pang, Kalvin Ho, Sze Tak-loy, Ricky Or, Lee Yue-shun and labour unionist Winnie Yu.

The 31 democrats who pleaded guilty include former law professor Benny Tai, former lawmakers Eddie Chu, Wu Chi-wai and Claudia Mo; and activists Joshua Wong, Jimmy Sham, Prince Wong and Sam Cheung. They will be sentenced after the trial.

Feb. 18 – Defendant Au Nok-hin serves as a witness for the prosecution. Andrew Chiu, Ben Chung and Mike Lam later do the same.

Nov. 29 – Prosecution and defence lawyers make their closing submissions lasting three days. The entire trials lasts 118 days.

2024

May 30 – High Court Judges Alex Lee, Andrew Chan and Johnny Chan convict 14 of the 16 democrats. Lawrence Lau and Lee Yue-shun are acquitted.