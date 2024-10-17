Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Hong Kong Regains Title as World’s Freest Economy From Singapore, Researcher Says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Hong Kong resumed its half-century run as the world’s freest economy, wresting the title from rival Singapore, according to a Canadian researcher. 

Hong Kong’s score of 8.58 edged out Singapore’s 8.55, according to the Fraser Institute’s latest Economic Freedom of the World report, covering 2022. Last year, the researcher announced that Hong Kong had ceded the top spot for the first time since the ranking’s inception but after revising its data, the city ranked No. 1 all throughout, it said. 

Coming in at No. 3 was Switzerland, followed by New Zealand and the US. At 165th place, Venezuela ranked last with a score of 3.02.

The findings come weeks after a survey found that Hong Kong regained its spot as Asia’s top financial center. Combined, they are a boon for John Lee, Hong Kong’s leader, who’s been seeking to reverse the image of an international hub in decline. But the Fraser Institute said that Hong Kong’s score has been falling for years, and warned that interference from China threatens Hong Kong’s rule of law. 

Globally, economic freedom declined for a third straight year after more than a decade of gains, according to the researcher, which has been releasing the rankings since 1970. 

The Hong Kong government welcomed the results and defended its rule of law.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
220 Likes
155 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR