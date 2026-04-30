ICRC president urges respect for humanitarian law in Iran

Mirjana Spoljaric has been president of the ICRC since October 2022. Keystone-SDA

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) president Mirjana Spoljaric Egger warned that a return to war would be "catastrophic" for millions of Iranians. In Tehran, the Swiss-Croatian diplomat met the Iranian foreign affairs minister, Abbas Araghchi, and the president of the Iranian Red Crescent.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr CICR: un retour à la guerre serait “catastrophique” en Iran Original Read more: CICR: un retour à la guerre serait “catastrophique” en Iran

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“Millions of people depend on the political will to honour international humanitarian law and guarantee the protection of civilians,” said the president of the ICRC in a statement released on Thursday. This commitment, as well as the commitment to ease tensions, is a first step towards a lasting ceasefire and a political solution, she said.

The cessation of hostilities “has widened the window of opportunity for extending humanitarian assistance,” it added. A few weeks ago, the organisation was one of the first to transport more than 170 tonnes of equipment by road, due to the sea blockage in Hormuz.

Medicines and equipment to identify the remains are due to arrive in Iran in the next few days. Thousands of people have been killed and millions have suffered the effects of the American and Israeli strikes. In recent weeks, the ICRC has sent more staff to the country.

Translated from French by AI/jdp

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