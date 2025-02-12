Tibetans and Uyghurs in Switzerland face pressure from China

Swiss Tibetans and Uyghurs under pressure from China Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Tibetans and Uyghurs living in Switzerland are probably under pressure from China, the Swiss government said in a report on Wednesday. They are being encouraged to spy on their community.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Tibétains et Ouïghours suisses sous pression de la Chine Original Read more: Tibétains et Ouïghours suisses sous pression de la Chine

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The report, based on the results of a University of Basel study commissioned by the Federal Office of Justice and the State Secretariat for Migration, responds to a parliamentary postulate.

According to the study’s authors, members of these two politically active diasporas are systematically monitored, photographed and filmed. Swiss citizens politically committed to the Tibetan and Uyghur communities are also under surveillance.

+ Why is Switzerland refusing to follow EU sanctions on China?

The government recommends examining a series of additional measures concerning prevention, coordination and awareness-raising. It also wants to raise awareness among all federal, cantonal and communal services likely to be involved in transnational repression.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.