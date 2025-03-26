Psychologists: big break in relationships comes one to two years before separation

The final stage of a relationship typically takes place in two phases: initially, satisfaction with the relationship gradually decreases, followed by a rapid decline around one to two years before the break-up, explained Janina Bühler from the University of Mainz. She analysed partnerships and their dissolution together with Ulrich Orth from the University of Bern.
It has long been known that relationship satisfaction generally declines somewhat over the course of a romantic relationship and is not yet a cause for concern. According to the study presented in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, a decline occurs particularly in the first few years of being together, with a particular low point often occurring after ten years.
More
More
The Swiss Miracle: Love
This content was published on
How do you make a Swiss woman laugh? Ask her whether Swiss men are good lovers, apparently.
The researchers looked at the results of four previous studies from Germany, Australia, the UK and the Netherlands. During the long-term studies, the participants were regularly asked about their relationship and their lives. “This means that the statements were not made retrospectively, but we can track exactly how the separation came about,” Bühler explained.
According to the study, the relationship satisfaction of couples who break up declines gradually at first, sometimes over many years, until there is a major break-up. After this point, the couples analysed separated within seven to 28 months – all of them, according to the study. “Once this phase has been reached, separation occurs later without exception,” Bühler said.
However, couples often only seek professional help at the breaking point – in other words, when it is usually too late. “If the partners are in the preterminal phase, before things start to go downhill, efforts to improve the relationship can be more effective and a separation can perhaps be prevented,” Bühler said.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
Ups and downs: Swiss drivers benefit from world’s only mobile bridge
New counter-proposal launched for initiative to halve Swiss licence fee
This content was published on
Swiss companies are to be completely exempt from the licence fee until 2035. In return, households should continue to pay CHF335 ($380) a year, recommends a parliamentary committee.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.