Top Swiss teacher calls for gender guidelines from politicians

The gender star in action. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Politicians should dictate how Swiss schools deal with gender-appropriate language, says Dagmar Rösler, president of the Swiss Federation of Teachers.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Oberste Lehrerin Rösler fordert zum Gendern Leitlinien der Politik Original Read more: Oberste Lehrerin Rösler fordert zum Gendern Leitlinien der Politik

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In an interview with the online portal Blick.ch published on Sunday, Switzerland’s top teacher says there needs to be a “joint commitment at a political level on how gender-appropriate language should be handled in future”.

Rösler said schools are currently alone in all the debates and recommendations – or non-recommendations. They find themselves in the firing line when they tackle the problem themselves, she said.

Nobody really wants to disclose how schools should deal with special characters or gender-appropriate language, Rösler said. Apart from politicians, neither does the German Spelling Council, according to Rösler.

+ Inclusive language not a priority for the majority of Swiss

Rösler does not believe that it is a problem for children and young people to learn how to use the gender starExternal link, for example, at school. “Teachers are trained to explain precisely such issues.” But there is a lack of a “climbing rope that we can hold on to”.

Spelling Council

In July the German Spelling Council said in a statement that internal word characters such as the colon and the asterisk are not part of the core of German orthography. The subsequent problems cannot be sufficiently assessed, it said, adding that the development must continue to be monitored.

+ Gender-neutral language: an issue for the ballot box?

Special characters within words impair the comprehensibility and automatic translatability of texts. They cannot currently be clearly justified scientifically and could not be included in the official rules of German jurisdiction, it said.

According to the Council, this set of rules is binding for schools and administrations in the German-speaking regions of Switzerland and its neighbouring countries.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.