“We want peace in Europe!”
The Swiss government strongly condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine. Demonstrators also called for an immediate end of military intervention.
This content was published on
1 minute
A journalist at Swiss Radio International, the predecessor of SWI swissinfo.ch, beginning in 1999. Started out as an investigative journalist and TV reporter in Mexico.
