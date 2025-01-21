Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
International Geneva

Inside Geneva: what makes a good peace deal?

Photo of a man and a woman hugging
EPA / Alaa Badarneh
Inside Geneva: what makes a good peace deal?
In this week’s Inside Geneva podcast episode, we ask: what makes a good peace agreement?

This content was published on
2 minutes

Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

“Peace is not just a status. Peace is a process, and it’s a process that is part of politics in general,” says Laurent Goetschel from Swisspeace.

Are quick peace deals possible?

“When someone says, ‘I want to have an agreement in 24 hours,’ my response as a professional is, ‘Okay. What are our ideas? What is possible right now? What is the most that can be made out of this possibility, if indeed it is a possibility?’” says Katia Papagianni from the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue.

Does peace mean more than just the end of fighting?

“Peace, meaning just the absence of war, can be the result of a negotiation, maybe even a short negotiation between powerful actors directly or indirectly involved in the conflict. But it’s not only about stopping hostilities. It’s about working towards conditions that tackle the major issues. And this is a longer-lasting process,” adds Goetschel.

Can a peace agreement offer everything that everybody wants? Can all human rights be protected immediately?

“A peace agreement cannot guarantee the protection of human rights; it can just keep the door open and create some form of foundation for the political actors of a country to actually pursue the aspiration of protecting human rights,” adds Papagianni.

Join podcast host Imogen Foulkes to hear about the tough, practical realities – and the hard work and patience needed – to create a sustainable peace agreement.

