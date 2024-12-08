Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
International Geneva

Red Cross urges protection for Syrian civilians

Millions of civilians have been caught up in the Syrian civil war
Millions of civilians have been caught up in the Syrian civil war Keystone
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Red Cross urges protection for Syrian civilians
Listening: Red Cross urges protection for Syrian civilians

The Swiss-based International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has called on warring parties in Syria to respect the rights of civilians caught up in the conflict.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Swissinfo.ch/mga

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The ICRC’s concerns were echoed by the Swiss foreign ministry in a message posted on the social media channel X on Sunday, which called for all sides to respect international humanitarian law.

The regime of Syrian president Bashar-al Assad appears to have been toppled after rebel forces captured the capital Damascus.

“Our teams in Syria, including in Damascus, have been closely monitoring the fast-evolving security and humanitarian situation in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC),” stated the ICRC’s head of delegation in Syria, Stephan Sakalian.

+ Syria, the forgotten crisis?

“The International Committee of Red Cross is responding wherever possible, with further efforts underway, as hundreds of thousands of people need care and humanitarian assistance.”

“We call on all parties to urgently enable safe and unhindered access for medical and humanitarian workers to reach those in need, to protect civilians, and to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law.”

Syria has been in the throes of a civil war since 2011, with several militia groups controlling different areas of the country. The fighting has claimed well over half a million lives, with millions more displaced and without vital infrastructure.

The lightning advance of Islamic Hayat Tahrir al-Sham forces over the weekend look to have delivered a decisive blow against the ruling Assad regime.

More
Syrian opposition fighters stand on a seized Syrian army armoured vehicle on the outskirts of Hama, Syria, 3, December 2024.

More

Switzerland demands immediate halt to hostilities in Syria

This content was published on The Swiss foreign ministry has called for an immediate end to hostilities in Syria. International humanitarian law must be respected, it declared via the social media platform X on Tuesday.

Read more: Switzerland demands immediate halt to hostilities in Syria

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Claire Micallef

What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?

Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Share your experiences.

Join the discussion
2 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
371 Likes
250 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR