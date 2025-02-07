Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
International Geneva

Switzerland concerned about impact of US withdrawal from WHO

Switzerland is concerned about the impact of US withdrawal from the WHO. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland has expressed concern about the loss of American experts and the freezing of contracts due to the announced withdrawal of the US from the World Health Organization (WHO). Expertise is already leaving the organisation, said a Swiss representative.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Some programmes are facing an “imminent” operational threat, the Swiss official told the Executive Board of the WHO on Thursday.

The experts from the US had not shown up for work since Monday. Numerous contracts for consultants, activities and material had been “frozen at the end of last week”, the official continued.

+ How Trump’s orders could affect Switzerland

The effects of the US withdrawal announcement are already partially paralysing discussions at the WHO. Several countries, including Switzerland, have called on member states in recent days not to launch any new initiatives. They have called for activities to be brought into line with resources.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Coming soon Lost Cells A podcast uncovering the human stories behind private stem cell banking's promises and failures. Get notified

