Switzerland concerned about impact of US withdrawal from WHO
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland has expressed concern about the loss of American experts and the freezing of contracts due to the announced withdrawal of the US from the World Health Organization (WHO). Expertise is already leaving the organisation, said a Swiss representative.
The effects of the US withdrawal announcement are already partially paralysing discussions at the WHO. Several countries, including Switzerland, have called on member states in recent days not to launch any new initiatives. They have called for activities to be brought into line with resources.
