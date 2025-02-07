Switzerland concerned about impact of US withdrawal from WHO

Switzerland is concerned about the impact of US withdrawal from the WHO. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland has expressed concern about the loss of American experts and the freezing of contracts due to the announced withdrawal of the US from the World Health Organization (WHO). Expertise is already leaving the organisation, said a Swiss representative.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Schweiz besorgt über Auswirkungen von USA-Rückzug aus WHO Original Read more: Schweiz besorgt über Auswirkungen von USA-Rückzug aus WHO

Русский ru Швейцария обеспокоена последствиями выхода США из ВОЗ Read more: Швейцария обеспокоена последствиями выхода США из ВОЗ

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Some programmes are facing an “imminent” operational threat, the Swiss official told the Executive Board of the WHO on Thursday.

The experts from the US had not shown up for work since Monday. Numerous contracts for consultants, activities and material had been “frozen at the end of last week”, the official continued.

+ How Trump’s orders could affect Switzerland

The effects of the US withdrawal announcement are already partially paralysing discussions at the WHO. Several countries, including Switzerland, have called on member states in recent days not to launch any new initiatives. They have called for activities to be brought into line with resources.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.