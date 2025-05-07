The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login

Japan’s Zen-Noh Establishes Grain-Trading Operations in Geneva

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Japanese farming cooperative Zen-Noh has established a Swiss corporation to begin operations in the European trading hub.

It will operate under the name Zen-Noh Global Holdings SA, with offices in Vernier on the outskirts of Geneva, according to the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce. Bloomberg reported late last year that Zeh-Noh Grain Corp., the US trading arm of the Japanese company, was working to establish a trading desk with at least 15 employees in Switzerland.

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

A spokesperson in Tokyo for Zen-Noh, the parent company, declined to comment. 

It’s Zen-Noh’s latest move to expand beyond its traditional business of supplying everything from corn to soybeans to Japan. Geneva is a hub for global grain traders, with Cargill Inc., Louis Dreyfus Co. and Bunge Global SA also having offices in the Swiss canton.

Zen-Noh acquired a 50% stake in a grain terminal in Santos in a joint venture with Bunge in 2024, and also owns GrainsConnect Canada in a joint venture with Australian Grain exporter GrainCorp.

–With assistance from Yui Hasebe.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR