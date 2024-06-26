Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Labour ahead of Conservatives before UK’s July 4 election, polls show

LONDON (Reuters) – Opinion polls show Britain’s Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, is on course to win a July 4 election, a result which would end 14 years of Conservative-led government and remove Prime Minister Rishi Sunak from office.

Reuters has compiled data from more than 40 different polls produced by nine different polling firms during the election campaign to track the backing for the five parties with the most support nationwide.

