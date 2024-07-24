Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Latvia appeals removal of sanctions on Russians Fridman and Aven

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Latvia has appealed a decision by the European Union Court of Justice that annulled sanctions imposed on Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman and his business partner Petr Aven, Latvian news agency LETA quoted the country’s Ministry of Justice as saying.

LETA said the ECJ “is currently assessing whether the appeal is admissible”.

ECJ, the EU’s top court, in April annulled sanctions imposed on Aven and Fridman in 2022-23, saying the bloc had failed to provide sufficient evidence that the two had supported the Kremlin’s actions or policies against Ukraine, which Russia invaded in 2022.

Fridman is a dual Russian-Israeli citizen and Aven is a dual Russian-Latvian citizen, ECJ said in its judgements.

They are major shareholders of conglomerate Alfa Group, which includes Russia’s top private bank Alfa Bank and its biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR