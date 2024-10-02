A full-time workload increases risk of cancer, says Swiss study

The cancer risk was higher in working women than in working men, the researchers found. Keystone-SDA

Full-time workers have an increased risk of cancer, say researchers from the University of Fribourg. In a new study, they found that people with a 100% workload are more likely to develop cancer than people with other career paths. The reasons for this are unclear.

However, the researchers said on Wednesday that this is more the case for women than for men. The study, which was supported by the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF), has been published in the journal Scientific Reports.

According to the study, women who are employed full-time have a significantly higher cancer risk than women who look after the household and children full-time. Self-employed men, on the other hand, are less likely to develop cancer than employed men.

The researchers came to this conclusion by analysing the career paths of over 12,500 women and men born between 1915 and 1945 in 14 European countries, along with any cancer cases in these individuals.

Further studies will now clarify the link between workload and the risk of developing cancer.

