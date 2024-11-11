Swiss correctional facilities record slight uptick

Last year, 9,297 new sentences and measures were initiated in Swiss correctional facilities. This is a slight increase compared to 9,121 in the previous year.

More than 90% of cases last year involved men, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Monday. The rate was the same in 2022.

In 2023, prison sentences (38%) and substitute prison sentences for an unpaid fine (42%) were the post common measure, the FSO reported. Foreign nationals were the most represented in the penal system (67%), while Swiss nationals were in the majority when it came to the enforcement of measures (64%).

According to the FSO, 2,823 sentences were carried out in the form of community service, which corresponds to slightly less than a quarter (23%) of all sentences started in 2023. At just over a quarter (27%), the proportion of women was higher in community service than their share of all prisoners.

Some 3% of all prison sentences started were carried out with an electronic ankle monitor. In contrast to community service, electronic monitoring is most frequently used for prison sentences, in almost exactly half of all cases, according to the FSO.

