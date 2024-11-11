Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Life & Aging

Swiss correctional facilities record slight uptick

Around 9300 people entered the execution of sentences or measures in 2023
Around 9300 people entered the execution of sentences or measures in 2023
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss correctional facilities record slight uptick
Listening: Swiss correctional facilities record slight uptick

Last year, 9,297 new sentences and measures were initiated in Swiss correctional facilities. This is a slight increase compared to 9,121 in the previous year.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

More than 90% of cases last year involved men, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Monday. The rate was the same in 2022.

In 2023, prison sentences (38%) and substitute prison sentences for an unpaid fine (42%) were the post common measure, the FSO reported. Foreign nationals were the most represented in the penal system (67%), while Swiss nationals were in the majority when it came to the enforcement of measures (64%).

According to the FSO, 2,823 sentences were carried out in the form of community service, which corresponds to slightly less than a quarter (23%) of all sentences started in 2023. At just over a quarter (27%), the proportion of women was higher in community service than their share of all prisoners.

More

Some 3% of all prison sentences started were carried out with an electronic ankle monitor. In contrast to community service, electronic monitoring is most frequently used for prison sentences, in almost exactly half of all cases, according to the FSO.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

