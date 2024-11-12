Costs and care time increase in Swiss retirement and nursing homes

In 2023 the costs of retirement and nursing homes in Switzerland increased by 5% compared to 2022 and those of assistance and care at home by 7%. Together, they amounted to CHF15 billion ($17 billion), representing the strongest growth of the past decade.

The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) also announced on Tuesday that residents of retirement and nursing homes had never needed as much care as in 2023. On average, 110 minutes of care were provided per day for each person accommodated, an increase of 4% compared to 2022.

According to the FSO, the same trend can be seen in Spitex services: in 2023, each client in Switzerland required an average of 56 hours of care, an increase of 6.3% compared to the previous year.

