Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Costs and care time increase in Swiss retirement and nursing homes

Costs and care time in retirement and nursing homes increased in 2023
Costs and care time in retirement and nursing homes increased in 2023 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Costs and care time increase in Swiss retirement and nursing homes
Listening: Costs and care time increase in Swiss retirement and nursing homes

In 2023 the costs of retirement and nursing homes in Switzerland increased by 5% compared to 2022 and those of assistance and care at home by 7%. Together, they amounted to CHF15 billion ($17 billion), representing the strongest growth of the past decade.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) also announced on Tuesday that residents of retirement and nursing homes had never needed as much care as in 2023. On average, 110 minutes of care were provided per day for each person accommodated, an increase of 4% compared to 2022.

+ Swiss retirement and nursing homes to become more crisis-proof

According to the FSO, the same trend can be seen in Spitex services: in 2023, each client in Switzerland required an average of 56 hours of care, an increase of 6.3% compared to the previous year.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
75 Likes
84 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
58 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss Steel cuts 800 jobs

More

Swiss Steel to cut 800 jobs

This content was published on Steelmaker Swiss Steel Group is cutting 800 full-time jobs in Switzerland and abroad.

Read more: Swiss Steel to cut 800 jobs

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR