Switzerland to end international adoptions by 2026

On Wednesday, the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, tasked the justice ministry with drafting a proposal by the end of 2026.
An independent panel of experts has found that even the strictest adoption laws can’t fully prevent abuse. As a result, the government believes a ban is the best way to protect everyone involved, especially children. However, they acknowledge that many adoptions have been conducted properly and successfully.
The number of international adoptions has plummeted in recent years, the Federal Council highlighted in a press release. Currently, there are about 30 such adoptions annually, down from several hundred in previous years.
Exceptions, particularly for intra-family adoptions, will be considered during the drafting process. Domestic adoptions in Switzerland will still be permitted.
Translated from German with DeepL/sp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Banking & Fintech
UBS releases ‘hundreds’ of staff in fresh wave of job cuts
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.