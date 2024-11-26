Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Life & Aging

Explosion at Geneva apartment building leaves young girl seriously injured

An explosion seriously injures a young girl in Geneva
An explosion occurred shortly after 4:00 pm on November 25 in a building on the Chemin de la Petite-Boissière in the Grange-Canal district of Geneva. Keystone-SDA
Explosion at Geneva apartment building leaves young girl seriously injured
A young girl was seriously injured after an explosion in an apartment building in the Grange-Canal district of Geneva on November 25, the Office of the Attorney General of Geneva has confirmed.

An explosion occurred shortly after 4:00 pm on Monday in a building on the Chemin de la Petite-Boissière in the Grange-Canal district of Geneva. A young girl was seriously injured, the Office of the Attorney General of Geneva said in a press release on Tuesday.

+ Geneva police investigate suspected parcel bomb

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, which has sole jurisdiction in cases involving the use of explosives, has taken over proceedings, Geneva prosecutors said.

On Monday, the Geneva police cordoned off the Grange-Canal area and carried out an initial investigation. Local media later reported the presence of a parcel bomb in the lobby of the building where the explosion occurred.

A similar incident occurred in Geneva in August, when a man was injured when he picked up a garbage bag that exploded. It had been left outside his apartment door in the Saint-Jean district. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland took up the case and an investigation is still ongoing.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

