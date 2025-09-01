Are you ready for the September 28 votes in Switzerland?

The campaign in favour of a new electronic identity (e-ID) system in Switzerland got off to a flying start: 60% of citizens are in favour, according to the first poll by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC, Swissinfo’s parent company) ahead of the vote on September 28.



Surprisingly, the e-ID is slightly less popular abroad. “The reservations of Swiss citizens abroad may be influenced by their experience of e-ID systems in the countries where they live,” said gfs.bern political scientist Martina Mousson. However, we will have to wait for the second survey, to be published around ten days before the ballot, to get a clearer picture.



More uncertainty surrounds the second item on the ballot, a reform of property tax rules. Currently, the yes vote is in the lead, with 58% of those surveyed saying they are in favour of the new rules. However, things could yet swing around. “Many are undecided; the issue is complex and voters themselves expect the reform to be narrowly rejected,” said Mousson.



Meanwhile the debate over rental-value tax doesn’t just highlight the gap between landlords and tenants. My colleague Balz Rigendinger has pinpointed four other dividing lines: older vs younger people, urban vs rural areas, tourist areas vs urban centres, and banks vs retailers.

