Are you ready for the September 28 votes in Switzerland?

Katy Romy
Are you ready for the September 28 votes in Switzerland?
This content was published on
2 minutes

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo.ch, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo.ch, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.

Dear readers,

The campaign in favour of a new electronic identity (e-ID) system in Switzerland got off to a flying start: 60% of citizens are in favour, according to the first poll by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC, Swissinfo’s parent company) ahead of the vote on September 28.

Surprisingly, the e-ID is slightly less popular abroad. “The reservations of Swiss citizens abroad may be influenced by their experience of e-ID systems in the countries where they live,” said gfs.bern political scientist Martina Mousson. However, we will have to wait for the second survey, to be published around ten days before the ballot, to get a clearer picture.

More uncertainty surrounds the second item on the ballot, a reform of property tax rules. Currently, the yes vote is in the lead, with 58% of those surveyed saying they are in favour of the new rules. However, things could yet swing around. “Many are undecided; the issue is complex and voters themselves expect the reform to be narrowly rejected,” said Mousson.

Meanwhile the debate over rental-value tax doesn’t just highlight the gap between landlords and tenants. My colleague Balz Rigendinger has pinpointed four other dividing lines: older vs younger people, urban vs rural areas, tourist areas vs urban centres, and banks vs retailers.

The results of the first SBC survey:

International comparisons and analysis:

Swiss Politics

Switzerland goes its own way on electronic ID

While places like Estonia have embraced digital ID systems to modernise access to public services, the Swiss approach remains cautious.

Have your say on the e-ID:

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Does your country of residence offer an e-ID?

Switzerland is voting on a new e-ID system. Has your country of residence already introduced one? And does it make your life easier?

Join the discussion
Our detailed explainer articles:

How the Swiss Abroad voted on the e-ID last time round:

And if you need help voting…

Moving abroad

Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections

Switzerland grants voting rights to its citizens living abroad. If you want to exercise your voting rights, you must first get on the electoral register.

Switzerland's direct democracy

Swiss Politics

How Switzerland's political system of direct democracy works

Together with neutrality and federalism, direct democracy is a part of the Swiss national identity and helps unite the various languages, religions and cultures in the country.

