Foreign Affairs

Swiss embassy in Tehran closes amid air strikes

The Swiss embassy in Tehran is closed for safety reasons
The Swiss embassy in Tehran is closed for safety reasons Keystone
The Swiss Embassy in Tehran has been closed closed until further notice due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The embassy announced the closure in a post on the X platform early Sunday evening. The measure has been justified by the current security situation.

+ Switzerland’s Middle East intermediary role is shrinking

According to media reports, key institutions and government agencies in Tehran were targeted by Israeli airstrikes on Sunday, including the Oil Ministry and the police headquarters.

Eyewitnesses also reported heavy traffic and congestion on the streets on Sunday as many people tried to leave the city.

The Tasnim news agency broadcast images of houses in ruins and rescue operations and reported an attack on residential areas and a student dormitory with injuries.

