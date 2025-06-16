Picture of the day

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
This content was published on
1 minute

The artist Katharina Grosse is drenching Basel’s Messeplatz in colour. In the picture, a team member is working on the large-scale installation, which is part of Art Basel and opens on June 19.

