Picture of the day
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Picture of the day
This content was published on
1 minute
The artist Katharina Grosse is drenching Basel’s Messeplatz in colour. In the picture, a team member is working on the large-scale installation, which is part of Art Basel and opens on June 19.
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.