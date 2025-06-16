OECD slams Swiss development cuts

Although its Development Committee praised Switzerland’s commitment to long-term projects and expertise, it called for the funding cuts to be abandoned.
Support for Ukraine must be provided in addition to the regular development budget, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) stated in its review report on Switzerland published on Monday. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs published the report.
According to the report, Switzerland runs the risk of undermining its “valued and effective long-term commitment to the poorest countries”.
The OECD explicitly criticises tied aid, a practice that is frowned upon internationally. This ties development funds to conditions for the procurement of services and goods from the donor country. In the Ukraine aid package until 2028, half a billion of the total CHF 1.5 billion has been reserved for Swiss companies.
More
Debate
Hosted by:
Dorian Burkhalter
Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?
With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.