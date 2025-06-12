The 77th Swiss Gymnastics Festival opens in Lausanne

The 77th Federal Gymnastics Festival began in Lausanne on Thursday. Some 65,000 gymnasts from around 1,400 clubs will be competing in 149 competitions until June 21.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Lausanne für zehn Tage Schauplatz des Eidgenössischen Turnfestes Original Read more: Lausanne für zehn Tage Schauplatz des Eidgenössischen Turnfestes

The gymnastics festival, which only takes place every six years, is a mix of top-class and popular sport, show and culture. Over ten days, the Vaud capital will welcome around 65,000 gymnasts and 300,000 visitors.

This is a record number of participants for a national gymnastics festival in French-speaking Switzerland. The athletes are spread across almost 1,400 clubs from all over the country, of which around 85% are travelling from German-speaking Switzerland.

Some 22 disciplines will be represented, including artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, acrobatics, athletics and trampolining. There will also be various ball and team sports. They will be held at 27 venues and judged by 4,000 judges.

The Swiss Gymnastics Festival takes place every six years and is the largest popular sports event in Switzerland. In addition to the competitions, the organisers also offer visitors an attractive supporting programme.

