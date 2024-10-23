Swiss healthcare partners clinch new tariff system with flat rates

“The Board of Directors of the national outpatient tariff organisation for service providers and insurers (OTMA) has approved the comprehensive tariff system,” announced the hospital umbrella organisation H+ in a statement.
The new system is set to come into effect in 2026. The new outpatient tariff model, which notably introduces flat rates, will replace the Tarmed tariff system, a system launched in 2004 and now described as “obsolete”.
Speaking on Swiss public radio, RTS, Baume-Schneider welcomed this “important step.” She added that this compromise demonstrates that “the healthcare system can be reformed.” The Tardoc system will bring “greater transparency and fairness.”
“The collaboration between the partners has been fruitful and obstacles have been set aside,” added Baume-Schneider in a press release from the interior ministry.
