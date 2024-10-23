Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Life & Aging

Swiss healthcare partners clinch new tariff system with flat rates

Healthcare partners reach agreement on Tardoc
Healthcare partners reach agreement on Tardoc Keystone-SDA
Swiss healthcare partners clinch new tariff system with flat rates
Listening: Swiss healthcare partners clinch new tariff system with flat rates

On Tuesday, Swiss healthcare stakeholders reached an agreement on the new outpatient tariff model (Tardoc). Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider welcomed the breakthrough.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“The Board of Directors of the national outpatient tariff organisation for service providers and insurers (OTMA) has approved the comprehensive tariff system,” announced the hospital umbrella organisation H+ in a statement.

The new system is set to come into effect in 2026. The new outpatient tariff model, which notably introduces flat rates, will replace the Tarmed tariff system, a system launched in 2004 and now described as “obsolete”.

Speaking on Swiss public radio, RTS, Baume-Schneider welcomed this “important step.” She added that this compromise demonstrates that “the healthcare system can be reformed.” The Tardoc system will bring “greater transparency and fairness.”

“The collaboration between the partners has been fruitful and obstacles have been set aside,” added Baume-Schneider in a press release from the interior ministry.

Translated from French by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. 

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch

