Record level of Swiss mycoplasma cases after corona break

After a corona break of several years, the pneumonia pathogens mycoplasma have returned at record levels worldwide, including Switzerland.

This was shown by an international research team under Swiss leadership in a new study in the journal The Lancet Microbe.

“The number of mycoplasma cases was truly historic,” said study leader Patrick Meyer Sauteur from the University Children’s Hospital Zurich to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

In Switzerland, too, the pathogen led to record levels until last December. “Almost the whole of Switzerland was coughing because of mycoplasma.” The numbers have since plummeted again.

Before the pandemic, mycoplasma was one of the most common bacterial pathogens causing pneumonia in children. The coronavirus measures led to a slump in transmissions. They only returned in the second half of 2023.

Contrary to fears, however, there was no significant percentage increase in severe cases despite a lack of immunity, as the researchers showed.

