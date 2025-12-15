The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland

How is climate change affecting winter sports where you live?

Hosted by:

I am a climate and science/technology reporter. I am interested in the effects of climate change on everyday life and scientific solutions. Born in London, I am a dual citizen of Switzerland and the UK. After studying modern languages and translation, I trained as a journalist and joined swissinfo.ch in 2006. My working languages are English, German, French and Spanish.

Climate change is especially evident in the Switzerland, which is warming almost twice as fast as the global average. Mountain resorts are feeling the impact acutely, as the snowline retreats rapidly. Low and mid-altitude resorts are particularly at risk. 

As the Swiss Alps warm, resorts are being pushed to rethink their strategies and those at lower altitudes must look for alternatives to skiing. 

What’s the situation like where you live? Is climate change having a big impact on the winter sports and tourism industries? We would like to hear from you. Join the conversation below.

More
snow cannon

More

Climate adaptation

‘Snow Compass’ guides Swiss resorts through declining snowfall 

This content was published on As the Swiss Alps warm, resorts are being pushed to rethink their strategies and those at lower altitudes must look for alternatives to skiing. A new scientific online tool may offer solutions. 

Read more: ‘Snow Compass’ guides Swiss resorts through declining snowfall 

Join the conversation!

Contributions must adhere to our guidelines. If you have questions or wish to suggest other ideas for debates, please, get in touch!

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR