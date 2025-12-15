How is climate change affecting winter sports where you live?

Climate change is especially evident in the Switzerland, which is warming almost twice as fast as the global average. Mountain resorts are feeling the impact acutely, as the snowline retreats rapidly. Low and mid-altitude resorts are particularly at risk.

As the Swiss Alps warm, resorts are being pushed to rethink their strategies and those at lower altitudes must look for alternatives to skiing.

What’s the situation like where you live? Is climate change having a big impact on the winter sports and tourism industries? We would like to hear from you. Join the conversation below.

More