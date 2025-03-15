Nearly one in two bicycles sold in Switzerland is an e-bike

According to Velosuisse, there are currently around 5.2 million bicycles and around 1.4 million e-bikes on Swiss roads. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

In 2024, almost every second bicycle sold in Switzerland was an e-bike. Overall, around 14% fewer bikes were sold than in the previous year.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Just over 341,000 bicycles and e-bikes were delivered to the bicycle trade in 2024, according to a survey published on Saturday by the Swiss bicycle supplier association Velosuisse. In all, 55% of the vehicles delivered were bicycles, while 45% were e-bikes.

Not all areas recorded a decline: for example, sales of e-gravel bikes almost quadrupled to just under 1,000 units. E-road bikes increased by almost a third, and e-cargo bikes by around a quarter, according to the report.

+ ‘Bike to work’ campaign celebrates record year

Overall, however, 12% fewer e-bikes were delivered. The decline in motorless bikes was as much as 15%, according to the report. Velosuisse speaks of a consolidation phase since 2023 after the “fantastic growth rates in the years” of the Covid-19 pandemic, from 2020 to 2022.

According to Velosuisse, there are currently around 5.2 million bicycles and around 1.4 million e-bikes on Swiss roads.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.