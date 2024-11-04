One in five Swiss children suffers psychological abuse at home

Children who suffer psychological abuse at home are at greater risk of depression, says a University of Fribourg study. Keystone-SDA

In Switzerland, one in five children suffers psychological violence, and one in three has witnessed psychological violence between parents. The child protection association Kinderschutz Schweiz is launching a prevention campaign on Monday.

According to a study by the University of Fribourg, children who suffer from psychological abuse have an increased risk of depression, learning difficulties, aggressive behaviour or emotional disorders, according to the association.

Emotional abuse occurs when parents intentionally exert power and influence and adopt certain behaviours that are inappropriate for the child. The child perceives this attitude as a personal attack and feels rejected, devalued and defenseless.

In addition to the prevention campaign, next spring the Swiss parliament will take up a government proposal to enshrine non-violent parenting in law. The government recognises that, just like physical violence, psychological violence must not be tolerated in parenting.

The coming into force of the law will be accompanied by national information and awareness-raising campaigns. The federal government will participate in these campaigns.

