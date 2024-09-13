Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss Politics

Swiss government wants to explicitly enshrine non-violent parenting in law

Staged photo of child being hit
Under current law, violence towards children is already not permitted in the context of parental upbringing. (Staged photo) Keystone-SDA
Listening: Swiss government wants to explicitly enshrine non-violent parenting in law

The Swiss government wants to explicitly enshrine the principle of non-violent parenting in law. On Friday it adopted a corresponding dispatch for the attention of parliament.

The proposed provision explicitly obliges parents to raise children without the use of violence, the government said on Friday.

Under current law, violence towards children is already not permitted in the context of parental upbringing. However, the government and parliament would like to expressly enshrine the principle in law.

+ Almost half of children in Switzerland experience domestic violence

The new provision would serve as a model, the government wrote. It is a clear signal to society: violence in parenting, namely corporal punishment and other forms of degrading treatment of children, will not be tolerated, it said.

