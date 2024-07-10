Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Over 100,000 Swiss cycle to work, saving 4,000 tonnes of CO2

Over 100,000 people took part in the "bike to work" challenge
Over 100,000 people took part in the "bike to work" challenge Keystone-SDA

More and more Swiss people are cycling to work. No fewer than 109,090 Swiss participated in the "Cycle to Work" campaign launched by Pro Velo. This is a record number.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Participants in the campaign cycled nearly 28 million kilometres, equivalent to going around the world 696 times, Pro Velo announced in a statement on Tuesday. As a result, they saved 4,016 tonnes of CO2.

More

The number of participants increased by 12% compared to the previous year. The number of companies involved also rose, from 3,249 to 3,840. The Migros Group, the canton of Geneva and the city of Zurich had the most teams.

Employees of registered companies aim to cycle to work as often as possible. The kilometres covered are then recorded in the challenge’s online calendar, which has been running for some 15 years now.

Translated from French by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

