X platform outages hit Switzerland

Two-thirds of the disruptions reported in Switzerland occurred on internet browsers. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Malfunctions led to a worldwide outage of the social media platform service X (formerly Twitter) several times on Monday. The website was temporarily unavailable to users, including those in Switzerland.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Plattform X aufgrund einer Störung weltweit kurzzeitig “down” Original Read more: Plattform X aufgrund einer Störung weltweit kurzzeitig “down”

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The website allestörungen.ch reported over 900 messages of problems experienced in Switzerland shortly before 11am local time. Two- thirds of the disruptions occurred on internet browsers and one-third on the X app. Most of the reports came from the Zurich, Basel and Bern areas. The platform was unavailable for around 30 minutes at midday.

+ Three-quarters of Swiss use ‘divisive’ social media daily

The disruption was registered internationally. According to the website, over 21,000 reports were recorded in the United States. There were also reports in Romania, Thailand, South Africa, Argentina and New Zealand.

A second disruption occurred in the afternoon from around 2:30 pm CET for around 30 minutes. The reasons for this were initially unclear.

Adapted from German with DeepL/gw

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.