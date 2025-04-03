Swiss population rises to record 9.05 million

Resident population rises to almost 9.05 million people Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland's permanent resident population reached a new high of 9,048,900 at the end of 2024.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Wohnbevölkerung steigt auf fast 9,05 Millionen Menschen Original Read more: Wohnbevölkerung steigt auf fast 9,05 Millionen Menschen

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Immigration fell compared to the record year of 2023, while emigration increased.

However, compared to the end of 2023, the permanent resident population increased by 1% or 86,600 people, he Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reports.

+ Government rejects population cap proposal

People fleeing the Ukraine war with protection status S were counted as part of the permanent resident population in 2023, one year after their arrival in Switzerland.

+ “There’s room for 10m people in Switzerland”

According to the FSO, all cantons recorded an increase in population. The largest increase was recorded in Schaffhausen with plus 1.8% and Fribourg and Valais with plus 1.5% each. The smallest increases were recorded in the cantons of Ticino and Appenzell Ausserrhoden, both up 0.3%, and in the canton of Jura, up 0.4%.

More

More One in 12 Swiss residents remain below poverty line This content was published on The rate of poverty remained stable among the Swiss population in 2023, at 8.1%. Read more: One in 12 Swiss residents remain below poverty line

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.