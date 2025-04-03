Swiss population rises to record 9.05 million

Resident population rises to almost 9.05 million people
Switzerland's permanent resident population reached a new high of 9,048,900 at the end of 2024.
Immigration fell compared to the record year of 2023, while emigration increased.
However, compared to the end of 2023, the permanent resident population increased by 1% or 86,600 people, he Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reports.
People fleeing the Ukraine war with protection status S were counted as part of the permanent resident population in 2023, one year after their arrival in Switzerland.
According to the FSO, all cantons recorded an increase in population. The largest increase was recorded in Schaffhausen with plus 1.8% and Fribourg and Valais with plus 1.5% each. The smallest increases were recorded in the cantons of Ticino and Appenzell Ausserrhoden, both up 0.3%, and in the canton of Jura, up 0.4%.
Translated from German with DeepL/mga
