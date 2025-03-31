The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

One in 12 Swiss residents remain below poverty line

The poverty rate remained stable in Switzerland in 2023, at 8.1%.
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The 2023 poverty rate remained stable in Switzerland at 8.1%. Poverty particularly affects people living alone or in single-parent households with young children, the unemployed and those with fewer qualifications.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The poverty rate in 2023 is roughly equivalent to that of the previous year (8.2%). The poverty rate among the employed population was 4.4% (176,000 people), higher than in previous years (2022: 3.8%; 2021: 4.2%), the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Monday.

+ Poverty misunderstood in wealthy Switzerland

The poverty threshold is defined on the basis of the standards of the Swiss Conference of Social Welfare Institutions (CSIAS). In 2023, it stood at an average of CHF2,315 per month for a single person and CHF4,051 for two adults living with two children.

In the 12 months preceding the survey, 6.3% of the population had fallen into at least two types of payment arrears, and 5.5% had had to forego important goods, services and social activities for financial reasons.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

