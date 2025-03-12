Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Life & Aging

Swiss man arrested over Geneva parcel bomb attacks

61-year-old suspect arrested in parcel bomb case
61-year-old suspect arrested in parcel bomb case Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss man arrested over Geneva parcel bomb attacks
Listening: Swiss man arrested over Geneva parcel bomb attacks

A 61-year-old Swiss man was arrested in Geneva on Wednesday morning in connection with the parcel bomb incidents.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The arrest was part of a major police operation led by the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) and the cantonal police, according to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG). “The man is strongly suspected of being involved in setting off the improvised explosive devices” that injured two people in residential buildings in Geneva in 2024.

A man was injured by an explosion outside his door in the Saint-Jean district in August, while a 12-year-old girl was seriously hurt when a letterbox exploded in Grange-Canal in November. Additionally, a man was targeted with a 3D-printed pistol-like device in April in Plan-les-Ouates, and a letter bomb was discovered in a downtown Geneva building in January.

The OAG, which is leading the criminal proceedings due to the use of explosives, stated that the arrested man, who is presumed innocent, is also suspected of sending threatening letters and ransom demands. Several media reports indicate these letters were sent to the watchmaker Patek Philippe, based in Plan-les-Ouates. No further information will be released at this time.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Abbot of Saint-Maurice Abbey back in office after walkout

More

Swiss abbot resumes role following abuse investigation

This content was published on Scarcella was accused in the Catholic Church abuse scandal last autumn. In October 2024, the Vatican declared there was no evidence of abuse or harassment against him.

Read more: Swiss abbot resumes role following abuse investigation

