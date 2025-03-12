Swiss man arrested over Geneva parcel bomb attacks

61-year-old suspect arrested in parcel bomb case Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A 61-year-old Swiss man was arrested in Geneva on Wednesday morning in connection with the parcel bomb incidents.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Un suspect de 61 ans arrêté dans l’affaire des colis piégés Original Read more: Un suspect de 61 ans arrêté dans l’affaire des colis piégés

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The arrest was part of a major police operation led by the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) and the cantonal police, according to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG). “The man is strongly suspected of being involved in setting off the improvised explosive devices” that injured two people in residential buildings in Geneva in 2024.

A man was injured by an explosion outside his door in the Saint-Jean district in August, while a 12-year-old girl was seriously hurt when a letterbox exploded in Grange-Canal in November. Additionally, a man was targeted with a 3D-printed pistol-like device in April in Plan-les-Ouates, and a letter bomb was discovered in a downtown Geneva building in January.

The OAG, which is leading the criminal proceedings due to the use of explosives, stated that the arrested man, who is presumed innocent, is also suspected of sending threatening letters and ransom demands. Several media reports indicate these letters were sent to the watchmaker Patek Philippe, based in Plan-les-Ouates. No further information will be released at this time.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.