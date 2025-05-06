Swiss pensioner in court for feeding neighbour’s cat

Under Swiss law, cats are "other people's property" and systematic feeding and giving a home to another person's cat is considered unlawful appropriation. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A 68-year-old Swiss woman is in court in Zurich on Tuesday, accused of systematically feeding her neighbour's cat "Leo" - a criminal offence in Switzerland - so that the cat no longer wanted to go home.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Zürcher Rentnerin steht wegen Katzenfütterns vor Bezirksgericht Original Read more: Zürcher Rentnerin steht wegen Katzenfütterns vor Bezirksgericht

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Zurich’s public prosecutor is calling for the pensioner to be given a suspended fine (CHF3,600) for unlawful appropriation. The elderly woman also faces an additional fine of CHF800. The case has gone to court as the defendant refused to accept the initial penalty order.

+ Keeping pets

The pensioner is said to have repeatedly fed Leo, who lived in the same building, over a ten-month period and let him into her flat to stay. She did this even after cat’s owner wrote to her to forbid her her from doing so.

+ Feline felons: what to do with Switzerland’s killer cats?

According to the penalty order, the woman also adapted her own cat flap so that Leo could enter and leave her home at any time. The result was that Leo never returned to its rightful owner.

Systematic feeding: a criminal offence

Cases like this are increasingly ending up in court because the rightful owners report the “feeders”. Under Swiss law, cats are “other people’s property” and systematic feeding and giving a home to another person’s cat is considered unlawful appropriation.

But if a neighbour’s cats are only fed occasionally, this is not a punishable offence in Switzerland.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content