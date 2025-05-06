Swiss pensioner in court for feeding neighbour’s cat
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss pensioner in court for feeding neighbour’s cat
A 68-year-old Swiss woman is in court in Zurich on Tuesday, accused of systematically feeding her neighbour's cat "Leo" - a criminal offence in Switzerland - so that the cat no longer wanted to go home.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Zürcher Rentnerin steht wegen Katzenfütterns vor Bezirksgericht
Original
Zurich’s public prosecutor is calling for the pensioner to be given a suspended fine (CHF3,600) for unlawful appropriation. The elderly woman also faces an additional fine of CHF800. The case has gone to court as the defendant refused to accept the initial penalty order.
The pensioner is said to have repeatedly fed Leo, who lived in the same building, over a ten-month period and let him into her flat to stay. She did this even after cat’s owner wrote to her to forbid her her from doing so.
According to the penalty order, the woman also adapted her own cat flap so that Leo could enter and leave her home at any time. The result was that Leo never returned to its rightful owner.
Systematic feeding: a criminal offence
Cases like this are increasingly ending up in court because the rightful owners report the “feeders”. Under Swiss law, cats are “other people’s property” and systematic feeding and giving a home to another person’s cat is considered unlawful appropriation.
But if a neighbour’s cats are only fed occasionally, this is not a punishable offence in Switzerland.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Popular Stories
More
Climate change
Switzerland turns train tracks into solar power plants
SWISS flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended until May 11
This content was published on
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has cancelled all flights to and from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv until May 11 after a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed near the airport.
UBS will pay $511 million to end Credit Suisse US tax probe
This content was published on
UBS Group AG agreed to pay $511 million ($420 million) to settle a US investigation into how Credit Suisse Group, the Swiss bank it bought, helped rich Americans evade taxes.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.